Latest on WWE's Plans for Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2023

Logan Paul was back in a WWE ring this past Saturday for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, competing alongside Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Butch in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Paul wasn't victorious in the seven-way match despite being one of the odds-on favorites and wound up taking a nasty fall when his attempt as a springboard Spanish Fly through a pair of tables alongside Ricochet was noticeably botched. He was immediately tended to by the ringside referees and there's been no word of him suffering any serious injuries, but the botch apparently forced WWE to slightly alter its plans regarding next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Had the spot been executed successfully, it would've been the second time Paul and Ricochet had gone viral with some sort of wild stunt since the start of the year (the first being a double springboard crossbody during the Men's Royal Rumble match). According to Dave Meltzer, the plan is for the pair to wrestle at SummerSlam but an angle had to be shot backstage where the pair got into a brawl in order to keep the story moving forward. Ricochet later called out Paul to a face-to-face confrontation on next week's Monday Night Raw.

"The idea was that spot that we talked about (the Spanish Fly through the tables) was supposed to be like this viral thing and it would go crazy and that was gonna lead to the match," Meltzer said (h/t WrestleTalk) on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. "And, people did see it, but it wasn't as smooth to lead to the match so they did that angle (the backstage brawl) instead. They're gonna shoot the angle next Monday on Raw to lead to the match. Instead of doing a 'marquee' match for Logan Paul, I think they want to get him to do an incredible athletic match, and Ricochet's your guy if you wanna do that."

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Results

Damian Priest def. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch and Logan Paul (Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Iyo Sky def. Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Bayley and Trish Stratus (Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

Early SummerSlam 2023 Card Rumors

