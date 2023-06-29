Logan Paul's WWE SummerSlam Feud Reportedly Revealed

Logan Paul has been on a tear since officially joining WWE last April. The social media superstar impressed in his debut match at WWE WrestleMania 38 and went on to wow fans in his first singles match that summer. Paul's performances gave WWE the confidence to book him in a title match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. That bout began a losing streak for Paul that continues to this day, as he also lost the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January and a singles contest against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

Paul has the chance to reverse his momentum this weekend when he competes in the titular ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank. While he remains one of the favorites to walk away with the briefcase, it is no guarantee that he would immediately pursue a championship should he win. Past Mr. Money in the Banks have held their cases for close to a year before cashing in.

Regardless of what happens this Saturday, Paul's next program is reportedly in motion. According to Fightful Select, WWE has discussed running a feud between Paul and The Brawling Brutes after WWE Money in the Bank. This rivalry would presumably culminate at WWE SummerSlam in August.

Seeds for this program could be planted this weekend, as Butch of The Brawling Brutes also competes in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It's worth noting that the Brutes are a trio, which could hint at Paul enlisting some help in this program. While he does not have many friends in the WWE locker room, Paul has had backup in two of his matches thus far: brother Jake Paul at WWE Crown Jewel and friend KSI at WWE WrestleMania 39.

That said, both Jake and KSI are unlikely to wrestle. Jake is schedule to box Nate Diaz on the same day as WWE SummerSlam and KSI previously emphasized that he has no interest in physically competing in WWE.

With that in mind, Paul is likely looking at a singles match against one of the Brutes. This could leave him going up against Butch, Ridge Holland or Sheamus. Sheamus is the most experienced of the bunch, making him the likeliest opponent as WWE tends to pair Paul with veterans.

