Logan Paul Gets Engaged One Night After WWE Money in the Bank

Logan Paul made his long-awaited in-ring return this past weekend at WWE Money in the Bank. The social media megastar had not competed since WWE WrestleMania 39 this past April but came back to WWE programming with his sights set on championship gold, hoping to accelerate his goal of becoming a WWE titleholder by winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. Paul was met with an emphatically negative response from the O2 Arena, getting booed nearly every time he touched a ladder. A wince-inducing Spanish Fly from Ricochet through two tables took Paul out of the match, leaving him unsuccessful on the evening. That said, Paul would still end up being victorious over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Paul is now engaged to his girlfriend Nina Agdal. Paul proposed to Agdal on Sunday in Lake Como, Italy. You can see a picture of the two from April of this year below...

There is no word on whether Paul will be appearing on Monday Night Raw tonight. He is expected to compete at WWE SummerSlam this year, but with his rumored match being against either LA Knight or a member of The Brawling Brutes, it is more likely that he will be showing face on WWE SmackDown for the weeks leading up to the biggest party of the summer.

