WWE SummerSlam 2023: Early Look at Top Six Rumored Matches

WWE's SummerSlam 2023 pay-per-view is over a month away, but reports of what the company has in store for top stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Ronda Rousey have already made their way online. Following Jey Uso successfully pinning Reigns in the main event of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Saturday, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is now reporting Reigns vs. Uso will be SummerSlam's main event with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Uso previously failed to beat Reigns in back-to-back pay-per-views in 2020, but was the first wrestler since 2019 to record a pinfall victory over "The Tribal Chief."

Other title matches planned for the show will include Intercontinental Champion Gunther versus a returning Drew McIntyre and a triple threat for the SmackDown Women's Championship involving Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Grudge matches like a rubber match between Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar (with some kind of stipulation), Trish Stratus vs. Beckyl Lunch and Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler are also expected to be announced. Stay tuned for more updates on the card as they become available.

When Will Cody Rhodes Challenge Roman Reigns Again?

Ever since his controversial loss at WrestleMania 39, WWE fans have been holding out hope for Cody Rhodes to challenge Roman Reigns again in an effort to "finish the story" and finally win the WWE Championship that has eluded his family for decades. Meltzer noted that's still the plan for WrestleMania 40, which isn't good news for Jey Uso's match next month.

Rhodes made it clear during Saturday's post-show press conference that "finishing the story" does not mean going after Raw's World Heavyweight Championship, a question that has lingered ever since the title was introduced.

"I don't want to be a downer but no (it doesn't finish the story)," Rhodes said (h/t Cageside Seats). "Winning the world heavyweight championship would be outstanding, it would be amazing. It is the title on the flagship show, Monday Night Raw. It absolutely matters, is important, and what Seth is doing with it is a special thing. That title will mean far more in five minutes and then in 10 minutes. Every second it gains equity. But finishing the story was always about the title that my dad didn't get."

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Results