The Miz Addresses Why He Hasn't Won a WWE World Championship in Nearly a Decade

Even though he's one of WWE's most decorated wrestlers on the active roster, The Miz has not held one of WWE's world championships since his lone reign with the WWE Championship ended back in May 2011. He's had a few chances to win one since then, most recently against Braun Strowman at Backlash, but his booking has mostly centered around the Intercontinental and tag team championships. In a new interview with Busted Open Radio, he addressed that fact by pointing out that almost every time he looks poised for a main event run, he gets swapped to the opposite brand and has to start over.

"It's funny, every time people get drafted, people don't realize this, but when you get drafted, obviously, you know, you're going to a completely different show, but it changes your career," Miz said while describing getting pushed from SmackDown to Raw back in April 2017 (h/t Wrestling Inc. for transcript). "It changes everything. I remember being on SmackDown and thinking, 'Alright, I'm primed up and ready for the WWE Championship,' and this is when I was doing the Intercontinental Title stuff. I felt like it was it was the title that was more talked about than any other title in WWE. I was like, 'Oh, I'm on the wave right now to get to the WWE Championship,' and then I got drafted to Raw."

"Once I got drafted to Raw, I felt like I went from here and I had to build myself back up, and I was able to do that," he added. "I did it once again, and once I felt like I was ready and primed up for the WWE Championship again, I got drafted again. It keeps going back and forth, and you having to build yourself up. Granted, some people don't have to do that that build up. Some people are already there and they just are able to get it. I'm not. I have to be built up and build myself up all the way up there to do it."

He was also asked flat-out why he hasn't won a world title again. He couldn't give an exact answer, speculating that it might have something to do with his size (only to point out that's no longer an issue now with guys like Daniel Bryan and AJ Style) before settling on the fact that he's a much better heel than a babyface, and the WWE loves pushing faces as their top stars.

