Kofi Kingston and The Miz Tie for Most WWE Title Wins in the 2010s

The 2010s will officially come to a close at midnight on Tuesday night, and WWE has tallied up which wrestlers won the most championships across the past 10 years. While big names like John Cena, Seth Rollins and Charlotte Flair all made the top 10, the honor of being the most-decorated Superstar was actually a tie between Kofi Kingston and The Miz, both of whom finished with 14 championship reigns. Both men reached the status of being Grand Slam Champions throughout the decade, holding the WWE, Intercontinental and United States Championships as well as one of the tag titles. Miz only had one title reign in 2019 (briefly holding the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with Shane McMahon), while Kingston had a six-month reign as WWE Champion and closed out the year with the SmackDown tag titles.

Miz reflected on his accomplishment by posting WWE’s graphic to his Instagram page along with a reflection on his WWE career so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rest of the top 10 featured Rollins, Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Flair, Sheamus and a three-way tie between Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan and Kingston’s fellow New Day member Big E. Sadly, R-Truth was snubbed from the list despite winning the WWE 24/7 Championship 29 times and having a couple of US title reigns.

Miz closed out the year by losing a No. 1 contender’s match for Bray Wyatt’s Universal Championship on last week’s SmackDown. Meanwhile Kingston and E successfully retained their tag titles against The Revival in a Ladder Match back at TLC.