The Miz and Maryse Buy $6.4 Million Mansion

The Miz and his wife Maryse recently put down some serious cash on a new house.

According to a new report from Variety, “The It-Couple” recently bought a new mansion in Thousand Oaks, California with a price tag of $6.4 million. The property takes up 10,4000 square feet with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

You can check out a full photo gallery of the mansion here.

Some of the featurs on the house include a scenic mountain view, a nine-seat movie theater, a billiards room, a pool/spa with a waterfall and a two-story guesthouse.

The couple’s reality show, Miz & Mrs., is currently in its first season on the WWE Network. The show as officially renewed for a 20-episode second season back in April and is scheduled to be released in 2020. The pair announced back in February that they were expecting their second child in September. Their first child, Monroe Sky Mizanin, was born back in March 2018.

Miz has been floating between feuds ever since Shane McMahon turned heel on him back at Elimination Chamber. He failed to beat McMahon in a cage match at Money in the Bank, then would later start a feud with Dolph Ziggler that would culminated in him giving his match at SummerSlam to Goldberg instead. On SmackDown Live this week Miz was introduced to the new duo of Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, which resulted in him getting nailed with a Kinshasa.

If this leads to a program where Miz challenges Nakamura for his Intercontinental Championship, we could see “The A-Lister” place himself at the top of the title’s record books. He needs just one more reign to tie Chris Jericho’s record number of reigns at nine and needs to hold the title for just 23 days to break Pedro Morales’ record for most combined days as champion (currently sitting at 619).

Miz admitted in an interview with Newsweek back in May that his latest babyface run wasn’t planned.

“You know, it’s one of those things where I didn’t want it to happen but it kinda just happened organically,” Miz said. “And Maryse always tells me ‘listen, when it happens organically you just let it go and do it. And if people are liking you so be it.’ Now I have to get used to it and I’m not right now. Right now I’m just enjoying myself and feed off the audience. That’s what we do as WWE Superstars, if I want the crowd to boo me I know exactly how I’ll do that and luckily I’ve been doing this so long that if the crowd wants to cheer me I know how to make them cheer me louder. Now that [the crowd] is doing it organically and they like me, it’s amazing. The villain has become the good guy.”