The Miz Threatens to Repeat WWE History By Cashing In the Money in the Bank Contract on Randy Orton

Thanks to a surprise heel turn by Tucker, The Miz successfully defeated Otis to become the new owner of the Money in the Bank contract on Sunday night. The briefcase now gives him the freedom to cash in for a world championship match whenever he wants, and "The A-Lister" may have already found his target. Later in the night Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell to capture his 14th WWE Championship, and Miz took the opportunity to tease a future cash-in on "The Viper."

For those who don't remember, Miz cashed in his first Money in the Bank contract in November 2010 on Orton on an episode of Monday Night Raw, kicking off his first (and so far only) reign as world champion. Miz held onto the WWE Championship up through WrestleMania XXVII (where he beat John Cena thanks to an assist from The Rock) before dropping the title to Cena in May 2011.

Miz's other option would be to try a dethrone "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns as WWE Universal Champion. But given how he treated the rest of his family in order to force Jey Uso to say "I Quit" on Sunday, that might not be the safest choice.

Earlier this year Miz claimed on social media that if he didn't compete in the main event of WrestleMania 37 next March then he would "quit" WWE. He later explained in an interview with ComicBook that his bet was no joke.

"I make goals for myself that are sometimes, almost you look at and go 'that's unattainable.' And every goal I've ever had, I've accomplished, and then some," Miz said. "And so this is a goal I have. This is a goal that I've set out to do. It's a goal that I said, 'I'm going to main event WrestleMania 37. That's exactly where I need to be.' And that's what I plan on doing. There is no other options for me. That's the option. That's the way I shift my mind and I focus. It's just the way I am. I make a goal for myself and I do everything in my power to achieve that goal. And I haven't had a goal that I haven't met."