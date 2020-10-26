WWE Hell in a Cell: Otis Loses Money in the Bank to Miz After Tucker's Betrayal

✖

Tonight the Money in the Bank briefcase was on the line as Miz had won the chance to try and take it from Otis after this week's SmackDown, but no one saw that crazy ending coming, especially Otis. Miz and Otis hit hard in the ring, and despite the best efforts of Miz Otis kept getting up, but Otis kept kicking out. Otis fought back and looked as if he was turning the tide after a sleeper hold attempt, but Miz knocked him back down.

After several kicks from Miz, Otis worked himself up, and took all the blows Miz was dishing out and then starting dancing. He caught Miz and knocked him down with several tackles, gaining momentum, and it looked like the match was all but over.

Otis plowed Miz face-first into the mat and then came a charge into the corner. It was then time for the caterpillar but Morrison moved Miz out of the way.

Otis gave chase and threw Miz back into the ring, but Miz stunned him. Otis got the upper hand though, and when Morrison tried to hit Otis with the briefcase the referee caught him and he was stern packing, and Tucker helped escort him out.

Otis scooped up Miz but he kicked out, and then followed it up with a pin but Miz kicked out. Otis tried to drag Miz but he kicked Otis towards the other side of the ring, and that brought him face to face with Tucker, who slammed his friend with the briefcase and knocked him down.

Tucker then looked on in the ring and Miz was shocked, but he quickly covered Otis for the win, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in the process.

Here's the card for Hell In A Cell:

Roman Reigns (Champion) vs Jey Uso: Hell In A Cell I Quit Match

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs Randy Orton: Hell In A Cell Match

Bayley (Champion) vs Sasha Banks: Hell In A Cell Match

Jeff Hardy vs Elias

The Miz vs Otis: Money In The Bank Contract Match

