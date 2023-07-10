WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer Appears, Logan Paul and Ricochet Confrontation

WWE's road to the biggest party of the summer is in full effect. Three weeks before WWE SummerSlam comes to Detroit, WWE brings Monday Night Raw to Buffalo, New York. With WWE Money in the Bank completely in the rear view, all focus is on building the match card for the next premium live event on WWE's calendar. WWE SmackDown indicated that the show will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Jey Uso, but the red brand is sure to populate the field with a number of matches from its top stars. At the top of that list is Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

McIntyre made his long-awaited return to WWE TV at WWE Money in the Bank, confronting Gunther and setting his sights back on the WWE Intercontinental Championship. McIntyre will team with Matt Riddle to take on Gunther's stablemates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser tonight.

Brock Lesnar has roared back to Monday Night Raw. The Beast Incarnate returned last week to confront and attack Cody Rhodes, setting up the two's threequel likely to go down at WWE SummerSlam. Tonight, Rhodes delivers a message for his long-running rival, possibly laying down the official WWE SummerSlam challenge.

Speaking of threequels in feuds, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is seemingly set to squash her beef with Becky Lynch next month once and for all. Stratus defeated Lynch at WWE Night of Champions in May, but Lynch one-upped her at WWE Money in the Bank in the event's titular ladder match. En route to a likely final singles match between the two at WWE SummerSlam, Lynch battles Stratus's protege Zoey Stark on Raw.

Logan Paul and Ricochet have been wowing audiences in multi-man matches since January. The two men first went viral when they collided with a double springboard clothesline at WWE Royal Rumble and added to their dual highlight reel with a Spanish Fly through two tables at WWE Money in the Bank. Paul and Ricochet will speak to one another face to face tonight.

Monday Night Raw goes down at 8 PM ET on the USA Network. You can check out the full card below...