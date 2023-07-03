WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: Money in the Bank Fallout, Women's Title Match, Brock Lesnar Returns?

WWE Money in the Bank has shifted the sports-entertainment giant's landscape once again. While no championships changed hands on this past Saturday's premium live event, multiple storylines progressed prominently, particularly for the Monday Night Raw side of things. More hardware was added to The Judgment Day at the O2 Arena as Damian Priest walked out of London with the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. Priest will bring the guaranteed championship contract with him to the red brand, as he teased cashing in at WWE Money in the Bank but ultimately did not pull the trigger.

That teased cash in arguably cost stablemate Finn Balor the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as well. Balor and Priest were seen shouting at one another after the bell, but their fighting words never turned into anything physical. Even if The Judgment Day remains in tact right now, tensions are high within WWE's resident spooky faction.

Beyond the unspoken beef between Balor and Priest, The Judgment Day has their focus on keeping their lone championship tonight. WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defends her title against Natalya on the show. This marks Ripley's first televised defense since capturing the title at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Drew McIntyre made his long-awaited WWE return this past Saturday in front of his home kingdom at WWE Money in the Bank and set his sights on WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. While the Ring General is closing in on becoming the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time, the Scottish Warrior could look to spoil that at WWE SummerSlam. Expect McIntyre and Gunther to push their feud in motion tonight on Raw.

While he remains to be officially announced, Brock Lesnar is advertised for tonight's show. This would suggest that The Beast will target Cody Rhodes ahead of their expected blowoff match at WWE SummerSlam. Lesnar and Rhodes have been feuding since April and currently each hold one victory over another.

Monday Night Raw goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on the USA Network.

WWE Money in the Bank Results