Becky Lynch Brought Up an Infamous Trish Stratus & Vince McMahon Promo on This Week's WWE Raw

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus had their contract signing for Saturday's Night of Champions pay-per-view, which saw both women try to get under the skin of their opponent. Stratus started off first, once again taking credit for paving the way for Lynch to be successful as a woman in the WWE. But Lynch was able to turn the tables, referencing one of Stratus' most infamous promos from her days as a full-time performer.

Back in early 2001, Vince McMahon got involved in a program with the rest of his family after he demanded a divorce from his wife, Linda, while flaunting a new relationship with Stratus. McMahon eventually started torturing Stratus, referring to her as a "toy" he had "grown tired of playing with." This eventually led to a promo where McMahon demanded Stratus strip to start barking like a dog while on all fours before stripping down to her underwear. Stratus finally snapped at WrestleMania X-Seven by slapping Vince, helping Shane defeat his father in a Street Fight.

Context for the young-ins on Becky’s dog comment to Trish Stratus. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ob25yr1dCh — Possibly Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 23, 2023

While the promo was eventually viewed as one of the uglier moments of the Attitude Era, it would actually wind up hurting the McMahon family down the road. During Linda McMahon's Senate campaign in 2010, the promo was dug promo and was used as ammunition against the former WWE CEO. Linda would go on to lose both of her Senate campaigns in 2010 and 2012.

Stratus has talked about the promo in a number of interviews over the years, repeatedly saying that it was a chance for her to show her acting ability and that she was merely playing a character. However, Lynch's reference managed to rile up the WWE Hall of Famer as she flipped the table and left the ring during the contract signing.

