WWE Money in the Bank: Braun Strowman Rejects Bray Wyatt, Retains the WWE Universal Champion

Braun Strowman walked out of Money in the Bank still the WWE Universal Champion, abut he might have awakened the wrath of The Fiend in the process. The feud between Strowman and Bray WYatt can be traced all the way back to 2015 when Strowman was a member of The Wyatt Family. The big man was pulled from the group as part of the 2016 Draft, where he was repackaged as "The Monster Among Men" while the rest of the faction moved to SmackDown. Over the past few weeks Wyatt has asked for Strowman to apologize for leaving, and has repeatedly offered the champ his old black sheep mask.

That mask wound up playing up playing a huge role in the finish. Late in the match Strowman stood up from under the ring wearing the mask, much to Wyatt's delight. The Firefly Fun House puppets then appeared at ringside, celebrating that "Braun was home!" However after hugging Wyatt Strowman took off the mask, stomped it with his foot and hit Wyatt with a Running Powerslam.

Braun Strowman lulls Bray Wyatt into a false sense of security, then slams him into the mat to retain the Universal Championship That was pretty enjoyable. Not the end of that rivalry though methinks...#MITB pic.twitter.com/wRTNLEEbbD — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) May 11, 2020

As Strowman left a scowl grew on Wyatt's face. Flashes of The Fiend popped up on the screen just before going to commercial, indicating the feud was far from over.

Check out the full Money in the Bank card below

(Kickoff) Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro

Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day def. The Miz & John Morrison, Lucha House Party and The Forgotten Sons

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.