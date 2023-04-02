Vince McMahon's Reported Role in WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Revealed

Vince McMahon is keeping his WrestleMania streak alive. The chairman of the board was confirmed to be attending WWE WrestleMania 39 earlier this week, marking the first time that McMahon would be at a premium live event since his retirement this past summer. While McMahon did show up for a recent March edition of Monday Night Raw, he was reportedly only there to visit John Cena and had no role in the creative direction of the show. That said, reports emerged that his backstage comeback was more than meets the eye, as many believed it was only a matter on time before McMahon got involved in storylines once more.

That appears to have come to fruition at SoFi Stadium. According to PWInsider, McMahon has his own office next to Gorilla position at WWE WrestleMania 39 and is giving feedback, asking questions, and providing his general commentary on the event as it progresses. All of these words are being communicated through a headset.

McMahon wearing a headset hints at him having producer-like involvement in the show, but the fact that he is not seated in Gorilla alongside the regular producer crew indicates that he is not back to his pre-retirement duties. It's worth noting that McMahon's current WWE employment agreement has him serving as the company's executive chairman for a two-year term, which will wrap up in January 2025.

Night One results...

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. John Cena

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IO Sky)

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Night Two matches...