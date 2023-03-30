Who Runs WWE? Officials Speak on Vince McMahon and Triple H's Powers Ahead of WrestleMania 39

Vince McMahon is keeping his WrestleMania streak alive. The chairman of the board is reportedly set to be in attendance for WWE WrestleMania 39 this weekend in Los Angeles, marking the first time that he will be present at a premium live event since his brief retirement this past summer. Vince returned to WWE earlier this year in a corporate-only capacity in an effort to assist with the sale of the company. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has retained the creative control that he assumed following Vince's initial absence, but fans have cast doubt on how long Vince will stay out of WWE storylines.

Speculation aside, WWE officials have downplayed Vince's creative involvement. Speaking to The Press Box, executive director Bruce Prichard noted that the WWE Chairman has had nothing to do with on-screen booking at this time.

"He hasn't yet," Prichard said. "He made it to one TV and really had nothing to say other than, 'Great show, thank you guys.' In that regard, he is busy working on the business end of things and has given us free rein on the creative end of things to handle it. I think we've done a pretty good job so far."

Prichard's words may ring true, but company control still belongs to Mr. McMahon. Speaking to ESPN First Take, WWE CEO Nick Khan outright stated that Vince is the "only" person that steers the sports-entertainment ship.

"I don't run the WWE. There's only one person who actually runs the WWE, Vince McMahon," Khan told Stephen A. Smith. "A lot of folks help me to help run the WWE."

This comes shortly after Khan echoed Prichard's comments about Vince's creative involvement, emphasizing that that domain belongs to the King of Kings.

"Not that involved. Triple H, Paul Levesque, is the Head Of Creative. He was named the Head Of Creative in August," Khan said. "Vince has respected that, he's embraced that. It's also his son-in-law, as I'm sure you know, so they have their own dynamic. And from my point-of-view, things have been terrific for the past couple of months since Vince returned."

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down this weekend, streaming live on Peacock on April 1st and April 2nd. The full card can be seen below...

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley



Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley Becky Lynch & Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL



WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman



Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two