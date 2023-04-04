Top WWE Star Pulled From Monday Night Raw "At The Last Minute"

It seems as though Monday Night Raw has returned to the old ways. The highly-anticipated post-WWE WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE's flagship show went off the air with a whimper this week, with many fans deeming it as one of the worst Raw after Manias ever produced. What fans saw transpire on screen was apparently not what was initially intended, as Fightful reported that the show was "categorically different" from what was planned just a couple of hours before it went on the air. Videos from the arena also showcased producers and talent seemingly being notified of late changes, with one fan perspective showing Seth Rollins being spoken to by ringside personnel during a commercial break just minutes before his odd in-ring segment went ahead.

The Monday Night Raw changes went beyond what shifted on screen, as some segments were scrapped altogether. As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Bayley was once scheduled to appear on the show but was pulled "at the last minute." She was supposed to accompany Damage CTRL partners Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the ring for their tag bout against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. There's no word on why Bayley was pulled, but it's worth noting that there was zero mention of her on commentary.

Bayley stirred speculation on her WWE future the day after her WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One loss to Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch.

"And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye," Bayley wrote on Twitter.

The Bayley-led Damage CTRL stable was one of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque's first ideas brought to life after he took control of creative this past summer. Bayley had reportedly pushed for a stable for a long time but her pitches were rejected by Vince McMahon. Numerous reports following Monday Night Raw indicated that McMahon was back to running the show.

Bayley has been with WWE since 2012. She is one of the black-and-gold NXT's originals, competing at some of the earliest editions of NXT Takeover. She is the first WWE Women's Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion thanks to her championship victories in the NXT, Raw, SmackDown women's divisions as well as her gold in the WWE women's tag division.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Bayley's WWE future.