WWE Network Ad for WrestleMania 35 Teases ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor

Finn Balor hasn’t broken out his “Demon” persona since he squashed Baron Corbin back in August at SummerSlam. But based on the WWE Network’s advertising for WrestleMania 35, it looks like Balor might don the red, white and black body paint once again. Twitter user @WrestleVotes pointed out on Thursday that the ad featured the “Demon” version of Balor alongside Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch — most of whom already have a match set for WrestleMania.

WrestleMania ad from WWE Network. Hello, Demon. pic.twitter.com/D7ETQtNJ4L — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 14, 2019

Balor dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Lashley on this week’s Monday Night Raw thanks to some outside interference from Lashley’s manager Lio Rush. In a tweet from Tuesday, WrestleVotes (which has broken numerous backstage stories in the past) speculated that WWE has something important planned for Balor.

“Chatting w/ a source this morning. One notable quote: ‘I’m figuring they took the IC off of Finn for a reason, I think they have something for him at Mania,’” the account wrote.

The Irish wrestler was inserted into the WWE Universal Championship picture back in January when he faced Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. He opted not to use “The Demon” for the match, and wound up losing after getting locked in the Kimura after nearly pinning “The Beast.”

Balor then turned his attention to the Intercontinental Championship. He was able to get the title off Lashley at the Elimination Chamber event when, in a handicap title match, he was able to pin Rush after hitting the Coup de Grace. Prior to winning the title, Balor’s only championship run on the main roster came back in 2016 when he became the first Universal Champion by beating Rollins at SummerSlam. He unfortunately had to relinquish the title the next night due to injury.

As of Thursday seven matches have been booked for WrestleMania 35 — Lesnar vs. Rollins for the Universal title, Raw Women’s ChampionRousey vs. Lynch vs. Flair, Kurt Angle in a retirement match, Batista vs. Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match, Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. the 205 Live tournament winner and Shane McMahon vs. The Miz.

