Nia Jax Gives a Perfect Reaction to Her 'My Hole' Comment Going Viral

As of Tuesday morning, WWE star Nia Jax still had "My Hole" trending on Twitter from a comment she shouted our during this week's Monday Night Raw. For those who missed it, Jax missed a leg drop on the apron during a Tables Match with Lana, shouted out "My hole!" and was promptly pushed into a ringside table in order to lose the match. Jax returned to Twitter on Tuesday morning with a great response to the situation, writing, "I've been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged #myhole."

Fans cracked up at the moment, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley even joked that it should be her version of "Austin 3:16."

“MY HOLE” could be the “AUSTIN 3:16” for a new generation! I expect a new @NiaJaxWWE #MyHole t-shirt by Thursday!#RAW — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 9, 2021

However, it doesn't look like WWE loved the moment. Her line was bleeped out of the YouTube replay and the entire match was cut from the on-demand version on Hulu.

This marks one of the few times recently where Jax has been getting attention on social media for something positive. She recently caught flack for what looked like an unsafe move on Dana Brooke, then brushed it off by joking about injuring other wrestlers. She discussed her contentious relationship with social media in an interview with TalkSport last year.

"I feel like every person or character who would say ‘oh, whatever they say doesn’t bother me’ are kind of lying. Because I am working for the approval of an audience. Whether it be hating or loving, I want their reaction," she said.

"So when you’re on Twitter and you see it constantly, it can definitely get to you a little bit. It’s like ‘wow, all I’m seeing is negativity.’ But when I step back and I actually immerse myself into the WWE Universe – like when I get to see the crowd and fans – I know that’s just a small percentage on Twitter who have nothing better to do than hate on somebody," she later added.