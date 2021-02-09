Nia Jax Gets Censored in Replays of This Week's WWE Raw

✖

By now you've probably seen why WWE star Nia Jax has been trending on Twitter for nearly a full 12 hours. But just in case you haven't here's a quick recap — Jax took on Lana in a Tables Match on this week's Monday Night Raw. The final sequence saw Jax attempted a legdrop while Lana's head was propped on the apron, but "The Ravishing Russian" dodged the attack by rolling away. Jax landed on the apron, screamed out in pain and shouted "My Hole!" before getting pushed into a table and losing the match.

WWE has since tried to censor Jax's bizarre comment in replays of the episode. The clip of the match on WWE's YouTube page has the line bleeped out:

Meanwhile, the 90-minute replay of the episode on Hulu (aka the Hulu Cut) didn't even include the match. The rivalry between Lana and Jax actually goes back months to when Jax would casually slam Lana through a commentary table for 10 consecutive weeks. Lana got a bit of revenge by being the sole survivor in the 2020 Women's Survivor Series match (at Jax's expense), then was preparing to challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for their tag titles at TLC alongside Asuka. But WWE pulled Lana from the match just days beforehand with a storyline injury and replaced her with Charlotte Flair. Lana returned to action at the Royal Rumble, the same night Flair and Asuka dropped the tag titles back to Baszler and Jax.

Is this the end of the Jax/Lana feud? Or are more matches on the way? Let's hear your predictions in the comments!

WWE confirmed the first three matches for Elimination Chamber during this week's Raw. Check out the updated card below: