WWE: More Details on Nikki Cross' New Superhero Character

By Connor Casey

Nikki Cross appeared on Monday Night Raw this week and debuted a new superhero persona complete with a mask, cape and new ring gear. Since then both Cross and her husband Killian Dain have popped up on social media to shed some new light on the gimmick, including what it was originally going to look like and how long Cross has been working on it.

"Bringing THIS to life has given me such joy," Cross wrote while posting a collage of photos from her first match. "The roll I have been on @wwe gave me the boost I needed to unveil this to the [Earth emoji] , that everyone has that spark and they can try anything they want to, just listen to your heart. I want to blossom like a butterfly. I want us all to."

She also retweeted some concept art from artist Rob Downie, showing the original idea for the character.

The persona also got the seal of approval from Shane Helms, who famously used The Hurricane superhero persona for many years.

By winning a tag match against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Cross earned herself a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Check out the updated card for Money in the Bank below:

  • WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston
  • Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
  • Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Randy Orton/Drew McIntyre/AJ Styles vs. TBA
  • Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. TBA
