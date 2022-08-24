WWE Reveals Huge NXT Championship Match for Worlds Collide

WWE NXT started the episode off right with NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate, and it resulted in a huge match for the upcoming Worlds Collide event that involves NXT's two biggest Titles. During the segment, Breakker talked about the prestige of the NXT Championship and then mentioned that it would be nice if there was only one NXT Champion. He then said they should make history at Worlds Collide in a Title for Title match, and Bate was up for the challenge. Since then the match was made official for Worlds Collide, and whoever wins will be the one and only Champion of NXT.

Bate was one of several NXT UK debuts at NXT Heatwave, which also included other NXT UK stars like Blair Davenport and Gallus. Gallus would attack Diamond Mine, while Davenport would make her presence known midway through the show and is looking to be a part of the NXT Women's Championship picture if she gets her way.

As for Gallus, they attempted to reclaim the NXT UK Tag Team Championships tonight from Briggs and Jensen, but after an attack from Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend, Briggs and Jensen won via count out, so while Gallus got the win, they couldn't win the Titles that way.

Whoever wins the Title for Title match, it guarantees to shake up NXT. If Breakker wins, he will become the one and only NXT Champion, and it remains to be seen what Bate will do next. The same goes for Bate, as if he wins he will become NXT Champion and will end Breakker's second Title reign. Then the question becomes, will he move to Raw or SmackDown?

Bate and Breakker would make excellent additions to either brand, though they could also end up sticking around in NXT for a while too. We'll just have to wait and see, but it is intriguing to say the least.

