NXT’s Io Shirai Reportedly Out for Two Months With an Injury

NXT’s Io Shirai will be on the shelf for the next two months with a knee injury, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer. Shirai took part in a match this week against NXT UK’s Toni Storm, and wound up on the NXT injury report with a tweaked knee. She was scheduled for an MRI later in the week and while the results were reported, Meltzer said it was bad enough for her to miss time in the ring. As of this week Shirai was in the hunt for Rhea Ripley’s NXT Women’s Championship, though Bianca Belair is next in line with a title match scheduled for NXT TakeOver: Portland next month.

Shirai took to social media on Saturday with a photo of a sizable knee brace.

Meltzer previously reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Shirai was “not necessarily happy” with her role on the Black and Gold Brand, and that Japanese promotion Stardom is trying to recruit both her and Kairi Sane back to their old promotion in the near future. Since joining the company Shirai has not won a championship.

NXT’s Women’s Division is expected to have a presence in Sunday night’s Women’s Rumble match. Spoilers have already made their way online stating that Belair, Storm, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai will be in the match alongside legends Victoria, Kelly Kelly and Beth Phoenix.

Check out the full Rumble card below: