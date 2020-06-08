Keith Lee Competes at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in Black Lives Matter Gear

✖

Keith Lee showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday night when he arrived at NXT TakeOver: In Your House wearing tights and a hoodie that both had "Black Lives Matter" embroidered on the back. Lee has been a vocal supporter of the movement as well as the protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd.

Check out a closer look at his gear below.

I love Keith Lee. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/DSxVh7L8TP — zaira 68 DAYS TILL ʬ⁸⁴ (@caroIsasha) June 7, 2020

Lee entered the match as NXT North American Champion for a match with Johnny Gargano.

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.