WWE NXT’s Pete Dunne Defeats Tony D’Angelo After Brutal Steel Cage Match

Tonight’s New Year’s Evil kicked off with the steel cage match between Tony D’Angelo and Pete Dunne, and it wasn’t long before chairs and other weapons ended up doing some damage. Things really took a turn when D’Angelo went to open the toolbox and Dunne slammed the case on his fingers. Then Dunne used a wrench to help get leverage and bend his fingers back. D’Angelo got revenge by blasting Dunne with a Fire Extinguisher and then setting him up on top of the cage, and then he slammed him down hard to the mat from the very top.

D’Angelo then grabbed some zip-ties and then secured Dunne’s hands. He would then take a hammer to his face and try to knock out some teeth it seemed but Dunne got to his feet and managed to keep him at bay. Then Dunne locked in a submission to by him some time, and then as D’Angelo went to throw Dunne through a table Dunne did it again, this time locking in a Guilliotine.

To free himself D’Angelo had to cut the ties and free Dunne, and then D’Angelo went to grab his crowbar. Dunne caught him and threw him through a table, shattering it and following up with a pin, but D’Angelo kicked out.

D’Angelo tried to gain the upper hand but Dunne slammed him in the back with cricket back. He went for a pin but D’Angelo kicked out. D’Angelo countered a swing of the crowbar from Dunne and went for a pun but Dunne kicked out. Dunne then went to grab a crowbar and surprised D’Angelo with it, and then hit the Bitter End again, and that was it for the win.

Here is the current card for NXT Vengeance Day:

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs Santos Escobar

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin C) vs Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: The Creed Brothers vs MSK

Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne defeats Tony D’Angelo

You can check out NXT Vengeance Day on February 15th at 8/7 PM CST on Syfy.

