When Sarray, real name Sari Fujimura and also wrestling as Sareee, first signed with WWE in 2020 many fans saw her as potentially the next great WWE star to come from Japan’s Joshi wrestling scene, following the likes of Asuka, Kairi Sana and Io Shirai. But the COVID-19 pandemic caused her move to the United States to be significantly delayed and she wouldn’t make her in-ring debut until the April 20, 2021 episode of NXT. Since then she’s only wrestled 11 times and is nowhere near the NXT Women’s Championship picture.

Her latest match against Kay Lee Ray took place on this past week’s NXT 2.0, where she lost in just under five minutes. She then posted a photo of herself crying backstage and wrote, “Sarray is lost. Nothing I do is working as planned. Why can’t I win…”

She then took to Twitter on Saturday and alerted fans that she had traveled back to Japan, stating that she’ll be back soon. Considering the quarantine restrictions placed on those trying to travel internationally, it could be weeks before she’s back on NXT TV inside the Performance Center.

While there’s no indication Sarray is done with the company, NXT has let go of quite a few prospects among WWE’s 72 releases in 2021. That list includes Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Bronson Reed, Jake Atas, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves, Zechariah Smith, Asher Hale, Giant Zanjeer, Stephan Smith, Dezmond Troy, Ever-Rise, Killian Daine, Marina Shafir, Curt Stallion, Samoa Joe (who was then rehired), Jessamyn Duke, Kavita Devi, Vanessa Bourne, Skylar Story, Ezra Judge, Alexander Wolfe, Velveteen Dream, August Grey, Breezango, Santana Garrett, Tino Sabbatelli, Jeet Rama, Katrina Cortez, Trey Baxter, Zayda Ramier, Jessi Kamea, Oney Lorcan, Ember Moon, Franky Monet and Scarlett Bordeaux. Stay tuned for more updates on Sarray’s status as they become available.

