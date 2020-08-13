NXT's Shotzi Blackheart Recovers Her Stolen Car and Ring Gear

✖

NXT's Shotzi Blackheart took to social media earlier this week with bad news — her 2015 Honda Civic had been stolen, along with her ring gear and trademark helmet. On Monday she took to Twitter providing information about the car in the hopes that somebody might find it. She uploaded a YouTube video on Thursday with the good news that not only had her car been found, but all of her stolen gear was still in her trunk.

Blackheart appeared on this week's NXT to help Rhea Ripley in chasing away Mercedes Martinez and the rest of the Robert Stone Brand.

Also my gear bag with all my gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet were in the trunk. If you are wondering why I’m wrestling in street clothes and dont have my helmet that is why. https://t.co/S8agHtDmzd — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) August 11, 2020

Blackheart, real name Ashley Urbanski, worked in independent promotions such as Hoodslam, Bar Wrestling, Big Time Wrestling and Shimmer before William Regal offered her a WWE contract in October 2019. She made her NXT debut two months later. So far in 2020 she has briefly feuded with Shayna Baszler, competed in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble and feuded with Robert Stone's various clients.

