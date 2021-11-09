WWE NXT Star Confirms Injury and Surgery

Not too long ago a report came out that WWE NXT star Zoey Stark was going to have to undergo surgery after an injury at Halloween Havoc, and now Stark has confirmed the injury and that she underwent surgery for an ACL and Meniscus tear, and the good news is she is already in recovery. She also made sure to let the world know that when she returns to the ring, she will be aiming for those who injured her, which would be Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne. Toxic Attraction’s attack a few weeks ago was the kayfabe reason for the injury, though it’s not actually clear at what point she was injured during or after the match. You can read her comments below.

Stark wrote “Sadly, I tore my ACL/Meniscus due to Toxic’s attack. Here’s the bad news for the “champs”. Surgery went great and I’m already rehabbing. I’ll be back BETTER & STRONGER with three targets in mind! Until then @shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight! @WWENXT”

Stark and Io Shirai joined forces earlier this year but were not exactly friends, though Stark tried to cement a friendship with Shirai. Shirai wasn’t budging on that, though they were still able to defeat The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell and in the process become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. They would defend their titles successfully until they met Toxic Attraction’s Jayne and Dolin at Halloween Havoc, and there they would lose their titles.

The same night Mandy Rose would defeat Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship, so all of Toxic Attraction is now wearing gold around their waists. It would definitely seem to be their time at the moment, and any possible rematch between the two teams will have to wait until Stark is back in the ring. In the meantime, Shirai will team with Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro against Toxic Attraction, and that match will happen during tonight’s NXT.

We wish Stark a speedy recovery, and hope she is back and better than ever soon.

