Report: Details on WWE NXT's Next TakeOver Event

NXT blew fans away with its two-night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event last month during WrestleMania 37 week. As of now, nothing has been officially stated about when the next TakeOver show will take place. But a new report from Fightful Select dropped on Monday revealing both the date and theme for the show. Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that the next show will take place on June 13, and will see the return of the TakeOver: In Your House theme that was revived last year.

The In Your House theme was once present on all of WWE's monthly pay-per-views from 1995 to early 1999 and was brought back last year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first In Your House in May 1995. Last year's show saw the return of the classic house entrance set and was highlighted by Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest, Keith Lee retaining against Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole beating Velveteen Dream in a Last Change Backlot Brawl and Io Shirai winning the NXT Women's Championship and ending Charlotte Flair's brief return to the Black & Gold Brand.

There's no indication in the report that the show will be a two-night event like Stand & Deliver.

"I don't really know," Triple H said during a post-show conference call regarding the future of two-night pay-per-views. "Even WrestleMania last year [and] WrestleMania this year being two nights, TakeOver being two nights this year, it sort of came into the right timing and the right position of where we needed to be with it and being able to deliver the way we wanted to. But it's hard to tell what's going to be next month in this pandemic world and with everything else going on. As things open back up we'll have to see what next year brings. Next year, WrestleMania [38], as we move into Dallas and we see how that goes. Is that a one-night event? A two-night event? If it's a one-night event do we move back to Saturday and make that spectacular? Do we move into the two-night slot someplace else? I'm not really sure.

"But that's the great thing about what we do," he continued. "We can be nimble and move into what we want it to be when the time comes."