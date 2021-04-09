NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver: Fans Lose It Over Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly's Unsanctioned Match

The second night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver ended with an unsanctioned match years in the making. After the surprise breakup of the Undisputed Era, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly went toe to toe in an absolutely brutal and bloody Unsanctioned Match. The 30 minute match had it all - weapons galore, a surprise ref knockout, and the two combatants crashing through the ramp in a violent spectacle. After a nearly 30 minute match, O'Reilly emerged victorious after delivering a low blow to Cole and then following it up with a brutal knee strike (accentuated with a chain) to Cole's back, sending Cole through a chair to finish him off.

Fans were understandably anxious throughout the whole match and provided a running stream of commentary on Twitter. You can check out some of the top reactions from the NXT Universe below: