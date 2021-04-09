NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver: Fans Lose It Over Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly's Unsanctioned Match
The second night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver ended with an unsanctioned match years in the making. After the surprise breakup of the Undisputed Era, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly went toe to toe in an absolutely brutal and bloody Unsanctioned Match. The 30 minute match had it all - weapons galore, a surprise ref knockout, and the two combatants crashing through the ramp in a violent spectacle. After a nearly 30 minute match, O'Reilly emerged victorious after delivering a low blow to Cole and then following it up with a brutal knee strike (accentuated with a chain) to Cole's back, sending Cole through a chair to finish him off.
Fans were understandably anxious throughout the whole match and provided a running stream of commentary on Twitter. You can check out some of the top reactions from the NXT Universe below:
Hits Different
prevnext
Adam cole and Kyle o’reilly coming with different theme hit different 😔 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/eHJ5qsL99S— Team Lebron ➐ (@teamlebron236ix) April 9, 2021
Pain
prevnext
No more boom, no more classic UE theme song and no more Undisputed era.
pain. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/0IWhsMhj9P— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 9, 2021
Busting out the side of the stage was awesome
prevnext
Cole busting out the side of the stage to pull O'Reilly out was awesome #NXTTakeOver— Jeremy Bennett (@JBHuskers) April 9, 2021
I Choose Violence
prevnext
O'Reilly and Adam Cole woke up this morning like #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/IDy2wju5p3— Amar Singh (The Great Towel-E) (@SkyBlue_Am) April 9, 2021
YOU HAD ONE JOB REF
prevnext
Adam Cole: *knocks out referee*
Also Adam Cole: *pins O'Reilly but no ref to count*
Also Also Adam Cole: YOU HAD ONE JOB REF#NXTTakeOver— Makupurata 🫓 🧙 VTuber (@Makupurata) April 9, 2021
I hate this!!!!
prevnext
I hate this!!!! Why can't they just be friends again, I miss Undisputed Era 😭😭😭. (This match actually kicks ass tho) #NXTTakeover— Jasonator (@jasonator703) April 9, 2021
This was BRUTAL
prevnext
This was BRUTAL 💀🔥🔥🔥#NXTTakeOver— Nanette♊️ (@NanouBwa) April 9, 2021
pic.twitter.com/6ibFjQDHXD
A little bit extra
prevnext
Loved Cole vs O'reilly. A little bit extra but it's a career making match for Kyle O'Reilly and that's all that matters.— Asuka/Kana Forever. (@Drarham2) April 9, 2021
Was everything I wanted
prevnext
- The Bumps
- The Spots
- The Performance
- The Story
Everything.
Kyle O'Reilly vs Adam Cole was everything I wanted and needed it to be.
Holy fucking shit that was great.#NXTTakeover— P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) April 9, 2021
Was just brilliant
prev
JESUS. The chain across the face by Cole to O’Reilly was just brilliant #NXTTakeOver— JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) April 9, 2021