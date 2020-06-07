Shawn Michaels Shows Off His Epic Beard, Remembers His First WWF In Your House Match

✖

Shawn Michaels appeared on a special edition of The Bump on Sunday morning to hype up tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. The WWE Hall of Famer quarantine beard game was on point as he went through some of the matches he's looking forward to, while also discussing how he reacted when WWF first started the In Your House in 1995. "The Heartbreak Kid" had to miss the premiere edition of In Your House due to injury, then captured the Intercontinental Championship at In Your House 2 against Jeff Jarrett.

Michaels argued that match is one of his most underrated, and one of his personal favorites.

"This is one of those sleepers that doesn't get talked about much," Michaels said. "One of my favorite matches, and this is one of those situations where everything was perfect. Jeff and Road Dogg (Jarret's manager at the time), they were fantastic. I was oblivious to what was going on with them behind the scenes, I don't know they were leaving. But that weighed absolutely nothing on their performance. Jeff was a fantastic guy to work with [with a] fantastic crowd. Winning the Intercontinental Championship, that was one of those matches where it went well and the crowd was there for me that the company sort of looked at me and said, 'Yeah, he's a horse. I think we can depend on him for years to come.'

Michaels would go on to be in the main event of eight In Your House pay-per-views before the brand was discontinued in 1999.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place at Full Sail Live in Orlando, Florida tonight. Check out the full card below:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream (Last Chance Backlot Brawl Match) — if Cole wins, Dream cannot challenge for the NXT Championship as long as he holds the title

NXT Women's Championship — Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

NXT North American Championship — Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Mia Yim, Shotzi Blacheart and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

