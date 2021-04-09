Will WWE NXT Have a Two-Night TakeOver Again?

✖

This week's NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event marked the first time WWE's NXT brand ran a two-night pay-per-view event. The show tied-in with WrestleMania 37 being a two-night event this year, as well as ending the brand's run on Wednesday nights on a high note. Triple H statedat the beginning of the post-show press conference that it was a challenge to try a deliver the same energy and follow-up on a successful Night One, but felt the six matches delivered on that front.

"It's incredibly difficult to go back-to-back, two nights in a row, keep the energy and the spectacle at that level following up on something as good as last night, but I thought they did it," he said. "I thought the talent delivered tonight and really put something out over the last two days that was incredibly special..."

"The Game" was then asked later in the call if fans can expect a two-night TakeOver to become an annual event, or if they'll revert back to one night.

"I don't really know," he said. "Even WrestleMania last year [and] WrestleMania this year being two nights, TakeOver being two nights this year, it sort of came into the right timing and the right position of where we needed to be with it and being able to deliver the way we wanted to. But it's hard to tell what's going to be next month in this pandemic world and with everything else going on. As things open back up we'll have to see what next year brings. Next year, WrestleMania [38], as we move into Dallas and we see how that goes. Is that a one-night event? A two-night event? If it's a one-night event do we move back to Saturday and make that spectacular? Do we move into the two-night slot someplace else? I'm not really sure.

"But that's the great thing about what we do," he continued. "We can be nimble and move into what we want it to be when the time comes."

Shawn Michaels, who sat in on the call, added — "[I'm] pretty proud of the fact that we can have two nights and two strong cards. That's pretty impressive for the brand that started what, a year and a half ago on live TV?"

