Tonight's SmackDown featured an appearance by the Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina, and as they talked a bit about their run with the titles so far, two beloved stars from NXT made their way to the ring and challenged them to a match. That would be Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, and the dynamic duo challenged Tamina and Natalya. They got off to an early run, but the Champions would make a comeback, and the teams were all over the ring throughout the match. At one point they all got a shining moment, but Shotzi was the last one standing.

After Natalya got knocked down, Blackheart went to the top rope and hit the Ballpit, landing on Natalya with a big Senton. She then pinned Natalya and got the win, giving Nox and Blackheart their first wins as SmackDown stars.

It wasn't known if they were just appearing in SmackDown as a one off or they were part of the full roster, but the verbiage first win on SmackDown was used after the match, and then congratulations tweets started flying in, so it appears they are in fact on the blue brand going forward.

One of the tweets coming in was Ember Moon, who congratulated her tag team partner on her move and said the Firepit will always remain.

Moon wrote "@WWE Congrats @ShotziWWE You will always be my ttp 4 life! Show them what you can do! The #FirePit is no more but I am immensely proud of you!!!! #TCB."

Nox just made her grand return on NXT at the Great American Bash this last Tuesday. There had been a series of teases that showed the charging battery icon, and when it hit 100% Nox came out during The Way's title defense against Zoey Stark and Io Shirai. That helped Shirai and Stark seal the deal, and many thought we'd get a big final match between Nox and LeRae, but it appears that is not the case.

That said, in the past stars have returned to NXT for a final match or two even when on a different brand, so maybe that will happen here. Regardless, SmackDown's roster just got even better, and it will be awesome to see them thrive on the blue brand.

