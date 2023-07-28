WWE's Roxanne Perez Wants to be Dominant NXT Women's Champion Before Leaving NXT

This weekend WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez will take the fight to Blair Davenport at the Great American Bash, and there's no shortage of bad blood between the two. This feud has brought out an edgier side to Perez, and she is completely dialed in on the challenge in front of her. That said, that doesn't mean there aren't other goals in the back of her mind, and one such goal is getting back her NXT Women's Championship. ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar had a chance to speak to Perez about what she hopes to achieve before being called up to Raw or SmackDown, and Perez hopes that she can not just get her Title back, but become a dominant NXT Women's Champion before all is said and done.

The first goal is taking her Championship back, a Title she was never actually defeated one-on-one for. "I think I want to get my NXT Women's Championship back. I definitely want to become two-time NXT Women's Champion and I think really solidify my reign," Perez said. "Because I definitely feel like my reign was a little cut short."

"How can I say this? I think when I first won the NXT Women's Championship, it was a big shock factor, especially to me. So I think I was very much kind of... I was still trying to find myself here. I think holding that NXT championship was a little, not uncomfortable, but I think I needed to get really comfortable with the fact that like, You know what? No I am NXT Women's Champion and I'm not surprised by it anymore," Perez said.

"I think now when I get my NXT Women's Championship back, I'm going to be a dominant champion. And I'm not going to be worried about, 'Am I going to keep this title against Meiko? Will I be able to keep it? I don't know.' No, I am an NXT Women's Champion and no one's going to take this damn championship away from me," Perez said.

The first step towards that reunion with the NXT Women's Championship is taking down Davenport, and as we've seen during her time in NXT so far, it would be foolish to bet against Perez making it happen. Perez's next obstacle will be the NXT Women's Champion herself Tiffany Stratton, and the last time they met in the ring it was Stratton walking away the winner. Perez will look to make sure that doesn't happen a second time if the two end up meeting again with Championship gold on the line. You can find the full card for the Great American Bash below.

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Thea Hail – Submission Match

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (C) vs. The Family

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport – Weapons Wild Match

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs. Meta-Four – Eight Person Mixed Tag Team Match

NXT's Great American Bash streams on Peacock on Sunday, July 30th at 8 PM EST.

