WWE Opposes Wrestler’s Attempt to Trademark ‘Sister Abigail’

The Sister Abigail character has been a mystery to WWE fans every since The Wyatt Family first debuted on the main roster in 2014. Throughout the majority of his heel run, Wyatt would often attribute his actions to this mysterious figure, saying she was the one who raised him and was telling him to attack other wrestlers for a variety of reasons. The character’s body was presumed destroyed when Randy Orton set fire to Wyatt’s cabin in the build to their WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33, but a video later showed (Erick) Rowan retrieving what was believed to be the body.

But then things got even weirder once Wyatt started feuding with Finn Balor in 2017. Wyatt teased a transformation as he began to “embody” Sister Abigail during video promos, wearing a veil and distorting his voice. A match between the “Sister Abigail” version of Wyatt against “Demon” Balor was promoted for TLC in October, but the match was scrapped when Wyatt was pulled from the show due to illness. Wyatt returned a month later, and beyond a brief explanation following his face turn in April 2018, no mention of Abigail was made again.

Surprisingly, the WWE gave up on their attempt to trademark Sister Abigail, prompting independent wrestler Tatevik Hunanyan to try and grab the trademark for herself. But this week WWE officially contested Hunanyan’s trademark attempt, arguing that it was still their intellectual property.

“(Hunanyan) was an extra for WWE in 2016 and 2017 and expressed a desire to portray the WWE SISTER ABIGAIL character in WWE programming,” WWE wrote in its opposition. “She never portrayed the WWE SISTER ABIGAIL character and is now attempting to usurp WWE’s intellectual property by filing the Sister Abigail Application.”By applying for a mark that is identical in sight, sound and commercial meaning to Opposer’s SISTER ABIGAIL Mark in connection with identical services as those provided by Opposer. Applicant’s applied-for mark in the Sister Abigail Application is likely to cause confusion among consumers as to Opposer’s affiliation and/or sponsorship of Applicant’s services.”

Wyatt and tag partner Matt Hardy were taken off television shortly after dropping the Raw Tag Team Championships so the latter could heal up from injuries. The former WWE Champion has consistently teased a return, with his latest coming via Instagram post over the weekend.

“Life is good man,” Wyatt wrote. “Especially when you know rebellion and redemption are around the corner. I’ll see you when I see you. #RevengeIsAConfession.”