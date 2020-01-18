Paige Reveals Dream Opponents for WWE Return

Rumors have swirled in recent weeks about a possible return by Paige to a WWE ring.

The current WWE Backstage commentator hasn’t wrestled since her career was cut short by injuries in 2017 at age 25. Though a return still seems like a long shot, Paige leaned into those rumors during a recent interview with Good Morning Britain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, not for a hot minute,” Paige said regarding a possible return to the ring. “But you know, never say never, of course. You always—yeah, you don’t want to put any doubt underneath them, but hopefully, one day.”

When speaking with Daily Mail Online, Paige made a list of names that she would want to wrestle if allowed to return.

“You’d want to face the top person in the company and obviously that would be Becky [Lynch], so I’d want to face her,” Paige said. “There’s so many. I’d want to face Rhea Ripley. I’d want to face Candice [LeRae]. All the Four Horsewomen. I’d want to face everyone, bring them all on.”

The original speculation about a return to the ring started when Paige took to Twitter on January 3rd and wrote “I get told that my glory days are over with my career & that I’m a ‘slut’ [because] of the crap that got released about me. Just know again. people make mistakes when they’re young. I’m not that person. Also my glory days are far from over. I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me.”

I get told that my glory days are over w/ my career & that I’m a “slut” coz of the crap that got released about me. Just know again. Ppl make mistakes when they’re young. I’m not that person. Also my glory days are far from over. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020

I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020

Who would you want to see Paige wrestle if she were allowed to return to the ring once again? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.