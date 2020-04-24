WWE's Paige Transforms Into Tiger King's Joe Exotic

✖

Netflix's Tiger King took the world by storm, introducing many to Joe Exotic for the first time. The owner of a roadside zoo that included hundreds of tigers at one point, Exotic is definitely a memorable character, and we imagine that isn't changing anytime soon. The latest example of this occurred on WWE and FOX's WWE Backstage, which featured a number of popular WWE stars via webcam. As you can see in the image below, one of the show's stars decided to go for a complete Tiger King transformation. That star would be Paige, who wore a full Joe Exotic outfit on the show, complete with hilarious mustache, and you can check it out in the photo below (via Digital Spy).

The look consisted of a plaid shirt, a baseball cap, her hair in a bun/mullet look, and that mustache, and the others on the show seemed to get an absolute kick out of it. You can find the photo in the post below.

"As you can see in my current meeting for #WWEBackstage I’m ready for you cool cats and kittens to watch tonight! @WWEonFOX

awesome group we have!"

As you can see in my current meeting for #WWEBackstage I’m ready for you cool cats and kittens to watch tonight! @WWEonFOX awesome group we have! pic.twitter.com/4RFFEUc8Po — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 21, 2020

All she was missing was the blonde hair on top, but honestly, we can't blame her for not including that. It's a...intersting look to be sure, and with Paige being on camera every week, we imagine she didn't want to completely bleach the top of her head.

You can find the official description for Tiger King below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Tiger King is available on Netflix now.

What do you think of Paige's Tiger King look? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

