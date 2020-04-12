SNL Parodies Tiger King With Carole Baskin Bike Riding Masterclass

Saturday Night Live has returned to the airwaves for a new episode filmed entirely remotely. The first SNL featuring new content for the first time in a month has been featuring a fair share of Tiger King jokes, an understandable move as it’s the first episode of the sketch comedy show since the wildly popular Netflix docuseries was released. Surprise guest host Tom Hanks poked fun at the series in his opening monologue and it was only a matter of time before a hefty part of a skit was dedicated to the series.

That came when SNL newcomer Chloe Fineman pulled out an impression of Carole Baskin, one of the major supporting “characters” in Tiger King. In the skit, Fineman pokes fun at Baskin’s bike riding hobby, something prominently displayed during the Netflix show. On Saturday Night Live, Fineman’s Baskin hosts a Masterclass on how to ride a bike. Pretty humorous, eh?

Shortly after Tiger King was released, Baskin told members of the press in a statement she wouldn’t be appearing in any future Tiger King content after the documentary put her in a negative light. “We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked,” Baskin said through a representative earlier this week.

That comment followed a lengthy blog post in which Baskin expressed anger over how she and her Florida-based organization where portrayed in the show.

“When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive,” the blog post read. “There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers.”

Tiger King is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.