WWE: Paul Heyman Takes a Shot at Cody Rhodes Over His Recent Interview Comments

Cody Rhodes has conducted a number of interviews over the past week ahead of the premiere of his documentary — American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes — many of which have centered around his WrestleMania 39 match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns' advocate and a key roleplayer in Rhodes' loss in Los Angeles, took exception to some of Cody's comments and aired his grievances on Twitter. The quote that caught Heyman's attention was when Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina asked Rhodes who is the best manager in pro wrestling history. Rhodes said Bobby "The Brian" Heenan rather than Paul Heyman.

"I like how @SInow's @JimmyTraina continues his petulant pursuit to bait me. Sigh And I respect the opinion of @CodyRhodes, the fourth greatest performer in his family's magnificent history, only behind Dusty, Dustin and @TheBrandiRhodes! THE WISEMAN COMETH! ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!" Heyman wrote.

Cody Rhodes on Feeling "Stuck" After His WrestleMania 39 Loss

Elsewhere in the same interview, Rhodes discussed the feeling of being "stuck" after his loss to Reigns. "The American Nightmare" is currently gearing up for his third match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

"I feel you have moments in your career where you get stuck in them, whether they're so good or whether they're so low, that you get stuck in these moments," Rhodes said. "It's not unlike if you have a traumatic experience in your personal life. For me, I felt, and I still do three months removed, very stuck. In that there was a very long period of time where I was sitting in the ring. I knew I was sitting in the ring and knew I had lost. I'm watching people not leave. They're looking at me. They're looking at me and they're either frustrated, they're sad for me, they're mad at me. But you usually see at the end of the night some people heading for the aisles. They're going to beat traffic, something. We were just stuck. And I knew we were filming me. And the internal monologue I had when I saw my family at ringside, then I saw some of the most diehard fans fully decked out in every piece of merch for me they could have possibly bought, the internal monologue was really just telling myself to get up. And then I wanted to make a point that I was not going to walk what we call 'loser lane.' I'm going to walk all the way back up this 70-yard ramp and I want to feel every bit of this loss."

"And then my world filled up right the next day, I jump into the thing with Brock Lesnar," he later added. "So again, I feel like I'm stuck. I'm stuck there. I'd love SummerSlam to be the moment that's like, 'Hey, moving forward. Hopefully defeating Brock Lesnar. Moving forward.' And without saying anything. Without doing the old 'this little number' around the waist. Let them know, the thing I came back for, we're still on the path. We're still on the path. And I want to be confident about it in the best of ways because you rode with me all the way to WrestleMania in Los Angeles and hopefully they can ride with me to wherever it is and wherever we go next."

