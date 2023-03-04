WWE's Paul Heyman Thinks The Rock Could Have Great 15-Minute WrestleMania Match, but Doesn't Think Fans Wanted That

One of the biggest matches of the year is locked in for WrestleMania 39, as Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the challenger Cody Rhodes. The two finally met face to face during this week's SmackDown, and if the match is half as good as that exchange, fans are in for something special. There was another marquee match-up though that many thought could happen instead, and that was Reigns vs The Rock. Despite rumors suggesting it could still happen through last year, it never materialized, and The Rock won't be in attendance at the big event. In a new interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, Paul Heyman was asked about The Rock not being at WrestleMania, and while he thinks Rock could have made a 15-minute match happen, it wouldn't be the truly grand spectacle it could be with more time and preparation.

"I never spoke to Dwayne about this year's WrestleMania, I've always heard his name being thrown around. I couldn't imagine, with his promotional schedule, with the launch of the XFL, with all the projects that he has on his plate, that he would be able to take the time to get back into ring shape. Aesthetically, does anybody in Hollywood compare to him? No. Could he run a marathon? I don't know, maybe, I'm sure he has great cardio, but cardio itself and cardio in the ring and being in ring shape are completely different things," Heyman said.

"I've seen great MMA fighters who would have no problem doing 15 rounds of sparring or five rounds in a MMA cage get into a wrestling ring and within two minutes of hitting the ropes, they can't catch their breath. It's a different rhythm, a completely different physical toll that it takes. It's not like riding a bicycle it's not something you just get back into. It requires you to get back into a specific level of conditioning that is exclusive to the sports entertainment world. I don't see how he would have had the time, with these projects at this particular moment on his plate," Heyman said.

Heyman was then asked how long it takes to get in ring shape. "Six to ten weeks. Just like a boxing match. Then, once he's in that shape, he's good for the rest of the summer. Boxing and MMA, you train for one day, you peak on that one day, hopefully, then you go into another fight ten months later, you start a whole new training camp. Once you get back into ring shape, the muscle memory kicks in, your lungs know how to breathe, your brain knows how to send out signals and you're there. Your body knows how to absorb the punishment you take," Heyman said.

"Could Dwayne Johnson have comeback and put together a classic 15-minute memorable match with Roman Reigns without going through that training? I bet he could. I bet, based on his knowledge in the ring, his supreme psychology that made him such a huge star, the people we have around us to diagram such a confrontation, and just that he'll push himself beyond his own limit, we could have had a great 15-minute match," Heyman said.

"I don't think anybody would have paid to see the main event of WrestleMania of a dream match between the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and The Rock himself, I don't think anybody would have wanted to pay for a 15-minute match. People would pay and rightfully expect to see a far longer story be told in a most exciting and A++++ level fashion. With that, there was no way he would be able to deliver and I don't think he would ever want to disappoint the WWE Universe," Heyman said.

Perhaps that dream match will happen at WrestleMania 40, but 39 has plenty of star power already and is shaping up to be pretty special.

H/T Fightful