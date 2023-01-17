WWE Raw: More Members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline Confirmed for Raw's 30th Anniversary

WWE's Monday Night Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary next week in Philadelphia and will feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Roman Reigns. The Usos announced during this week's episode that every generation of The Bloodline will be in attendance for the ceremony, and it's now being reported via The Daily Item that both Rikishi and Samu will be in attendance at the show. Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa while Samu is the oldest son of The Wild Samoan's Afa.

It's unclear if other members of the family like Afa and Sika (Roman's father) will be in attendance or if the Maivia side of the family tree will make any sort of appearance. There's plenty of speculation that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will appear, but NXT's Ava Raine (Simone Johnson, Dwayne's daughter) hasn't leaned too much into her heritage during her time on WWE programming. Stay tuned for more updates

The Rock on WWE's potential Sale

Johnson appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to comment on WWE's ongoing attempt at a sale. The 10-time former world champion is still heavily rumored to be involved in this year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

"Well, I can tell you this, it's an exciting brand, it's a brand that I've been fortunate enough to have tremendous success in over the decades and also, for your viewers here in the business world who may not know, the lineage goes way back, multi-generational with the WWE," Johnson said. "My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the 70s, my dad wrestled for Vince McMahon in the 80s and then I came along with my bad haircut and fanny pack and I continued to wrestle for Vince too so we've seen tremendous success over the years. I think it's a very attractive company, I'm excited and I wish Vince and that company all the best."

Johnson was then asked if the sale would only happen if McMahon were allowed to remain in charge — "I would (agree) and that's a great point. I think with the world of professional wrestling and the world of WWE, it's so unique. The fan base is very large and very passionate and there's nothing like the WWE so I think with the new owners, if there are new owners, and acquirers that are gonna come in, I think they have to share that same passion for the company and for the world of pro wrestling which isn't always easy to do. As you guys know, with a company like this, it's been so incredibly successful over the years, a sale and acquisition could be very complicated but there's that unique added anchor I believe to this that Vince feels where you gotta find the right buyer who still has that passion and love for this very unique world."