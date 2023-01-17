Everything Booked for the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Episode

WWE's 30th Anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw is booked for the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 23 in Philadelphia. Current stars like Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have already been promoted for the show, while legends like Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bella Twins, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, X-Pac and Road Dogg will appear throughout the night.

The Bloodline opened Raw and announced that every generation of the Bloodline would be in attendance for the show for a special "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Reigns. No names were officially confirmed from the Anoa'i Family Tree, but this could open the door for an appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Usos were then confronted by The Judgement Day, who earned a shot at their Raw Tag Team Championships by winning a gauntlet match last week. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will represent the group in next week's title match.

Later in the night, Becky Lynch called out Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL over the feud they've been having for the past few weeks. "The Man" eventually goaded "The Role Model" into another match, only this time it will be inside a Steel Cage.

Finally, Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley. "The All Mighty" earned a title shot at the end of this week's Raw by winning a six-way elimination match, which included outside interference from MVP and Omos.

The show will also serve as the Red Brand's go-home show for this year's Royal Rumble. Here's what the card for the Jan. 28 show looks like right now: