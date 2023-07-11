WWE Raw: Rounding Up Today's Reports of a Backstage Post-Show Argument

This week's Monday Night Raw saw The Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio pull off an upset win in a six-man tag match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Reports of there being a backstage argument after the match started popping up online on Tuesday. PWInsider's Mike Johnson initially broke the story, writing that the argument broke out in Gorilla Position backstage but there was never a concern over things getting physical.

"We are told the brunt of the issue was how the match went as there were apparently some spots that didn't go as initially planned and were 'clunky' with two sources placing the blame on the fact that aspects of the match were changed 'at the last literal second' and one source placing the blame on one talent who they didn't want to name to 'not make the Internet go insane,'" Johnson wrote.

He'd return with a separate report later in the day, writing that a WWE source reached out stating that the argument was merely a "difference of opinion," which was only made worse by the match's plans changing right up until the last minute before the match began. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp would drop a report of his own echoing that same "difference of opinion" notion.

Is The Judgement Day Breaking Up?

While last week's Monday Night Raw made it seem like tensions between Finn Balor and Damian Priest were leading to a split within The Judgement Day, it looked like those issues were patched over this week. Rhea Ripley managed to stop the pair from fighting at the start of the show and they agreed to let Balor still get the next shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase still complicates the situation, but they were all back on the same page in time for the main event and will be a full unit for tonight's episode of NXT.

Do you think the faction will survive past SummerSlam? Will either Priest or Balor ever get their hands on Rollins' title? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

