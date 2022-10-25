Finn Balor Takes a Shot at Every Current and Former Member of Bullet Club During WWE Raw

Finn Balor took a not-so-subtle shot at every wrestler ever involved in Bullet Club on this week's Monday Night Raw. The show opened with a promo from The Judgement Day that eventually got interrupted by The OC. The two sides traded insults, with Balor saying that AJ was hiding behind "The Club." He then said, "Ever since I left the club that I started, everyone that came after is me is living off my legacy."

Balor first created Bullet Club in 2013 as a heel faction in New Japan Pro-Wrestling that consisted primarily of non-Japanese stars. He left both the group and New Japan in 2014 in order to join WWE and Styles quickly moved into his spot as the faction's top star. The group is still going to this very day and has racked up an obscene number of championships in companies like New Japan, AEW, Impact Wrestling, the NWA, PWG and Ring of Honor. A spin-off of the group, The Elite, were also the founding members of All Elite Wrestling.

The current version of the group operates primarily in New Japan and Impact, with its roster consisting of Jay White, Kenta, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Dick Togo, El Phantasmo, Evil, Gedo, Sho, Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi. White currently holds the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Ishimori is on his third reign with the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and Evil, Sho and Takashi hold the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

There's also a bit of confusion regarding Anderson and Gallows' status with the faction. The two returned to WWE earlier this month, but Anderson is still the NEVER Openweight Champion. The two claimed in a recent Twitter video that Anderson's scheduled title defense at Battle Autumn on Nov. 5 won't be happening (it conflicts with WWE's Crown Jewel), but New Japan's latest statement on the matter makes it sound like he'll still be there.