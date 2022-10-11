Here's How DX Addressed Billy Gunn Being Absent From WWE Raw

D-Generation X reunited on this week's Monday Night Raw season premiere, with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac arriving in their classic DX gear. The group gave their classic introductions, though Dogg slightly adjusted his because of Billy Gunn being absent. Gunn has been with AEW since 2019 and is currently involved in one of its hottest acts as The Acclaimed's manager, so he obviously wasn't going to pop up on a WWE show. Dogg instead let the fans shout out his name when his speech got to Dogg's introduction.

That was followed by Corey Graves making a remark on commentary —"the other guy is doing something with office equipment these days." This was a reference to The Acclaimed's catchphrase "Scissor Me, Daddy Ass!" The Acclaimed are currently the AEW World Tag Team Champions, having won the gold from Swerve in Our Glory last month at AEW Grand Slam.

