Everything Announced for Next Week’s WWE Raw (Feb. 14, 2022)

WWE’s Monday Night Raw will be back on Syfy once again next week and the company has opted to make a number of announcements to help build up hype for the show. The show will be the go-home episode of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 19 and, as a result, Brock Lesnar will make an appearance to hype up the match (likely confronting Bobby Lashley and the other competitors in the WWE Championship chamber match). It was also confirmed that RK-Bro will be throwing a toga party (an RK-Broga party) to celebrate winning Alpha Academy’s Academic Challenge.

As for matches, the only thing confirmed is Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles for the United States Championship. Styles, having recently turned babyface following his split from Omos, gave Priest a rare loss on this week’s Raw by nailing him with a Phenomenal Forearm. Priest is just over a week away from his US title reign reaching six months while Styles, a three-time former champion, hasn’t held the title since 2019.

What do you think of next week’s Raw lineup? Should WWE try another commercial-free hour like they did to open this week’s Raw? And will the ratings for Raw this week reach a new low since the show was bumped off the USA Network? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments! Here’s the updated lineup for Elimination Chamber as of today:

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber Match)

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber Match) WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lita

Becky Lynch vs. Lita SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders

The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. TBA (Elimination Chamber Match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Riddle revealed in a recent interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling that his partnership with Orton was only supposed to last one night. The duo has now become one of the most popular acts on the Red Brand.

“I’ll tell you this, I guess it’s just my luck with tag teams because now I’m tagging with Randy Orton, doing the RK-Bro and bro, same thing happened. It was supposed to be a one — he was supposed to turn on me night one,” Riddle said. “Like literally, he was supposed to turn on me night one and then Vince and the crowd and everybody liked it so much they’re like, ‘You guys willing to see if this works?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah’ and Randy was like, ‘Yeah, we’re willing to see.’ You know, we like working with each other, we’re friendly, it’s been crazy. Randy was gone for three months, I just kept the team afloat. Always talking about Randy. They’re like, ‘Oh man, he’ll be back soon.’ I had no idea when he was coming back.”