RK-Bro Wins the WWE Raw Quiz Bowl, Earn a Tag Title Shot

RK-Bro, Randy Orton and Riddle, officially won the Alpha Academy’s Academic Challenge on this week’s Monday Night Raw to earn a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships., The pair defeated Chad Gable and Otis 5-4 in a Quiz Bowl, with Orton scoring the final point by knowing that there are 28 grams in an ounce (making an obvious marijuana joke in the process). Gable (who was overwhelmed by the crowd and the buzzer noise that rang through the arena every time they game a wrong answer) proceeded to throw a tantrum before getting challenged to a match by the Street Profits.

It was not confirmed during the event, though the RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy tag title match will likely take place at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 19. Here’s the lineup (so far) for the show:

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber Match)

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber Match)

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders
Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. TBA (Elimination Chamber Match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Riddle and Orton have been a tag team for over half a year, but “The Original Bro” revealed in a recent interview with the My Love Letter to Wrestling the partnership was only supposed to last one night.

“I’ll tell you this, I guess it’s just my luck with tag teams because now I’m tagging with Randy Orton, doing the RK-Bro and bro, same thing happened. It was supposed to be a one — he was supposed to turn on me night one,” Riddle said. “Like literally, he was supposed to turn on me night one and then Vince and the crowd and everybody liked it so much they’re like, ‘You guys willing to see if this works?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah’ and Randy was like, ‘Yeah, we’re willing to see.’ You know, we like working with each other, we’re friendly, it’s been crazy. Randy was gone for three months, I just kept the team afloat. Always talking about Randy. They’re like, ‘Oh man, he’ll be back soon.’ I had no idea when he was coming back.”