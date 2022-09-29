WWE Has "Significant Plans" For Finn Balor

Finn Balor might be the next "Triple H guy" to get a surge of main roster momentum. As reported by @WrestleVotes on Twitter, there are "significant plans" in place for the first WWE Universal Champion that will be set in motion sometime in the future. The specifics of those plans remain close to the vest, but word is that Balor is a "strong favorite" of the new regime lead by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Balor is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and is a leading member of The Judgement Day, alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

Balor has been with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2014 and has enjoyed numerous peaks, but has also squandered around a lot of valleys. The founder of Bullet Club burst onto the scene in NXT, debuting alongside Hideo Itami (NJPW's KENTA). It only took Balor a matter of months to capture NXT's top prize, and he would go on to reign as NXT Champion for 292 days, a record that stood untouched for five years.

The former Fergal Devitt joined the main roster as part of the WWE Draft in Summer 2016 and had a rocket strapped to his back. Roughly one month after debuting on Monday Night Raw, Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2016. Balor would have to vacate the title the very next night due to injury, and once he made his full recovery, The Demon King found himself stuck in the mid-card for months. He would have critically-acclaimed bouts with the likes of AJ Styles and Jordan Devlin, but was a far way from the world champion heights he had upon his debut.

Balor returned to NXT in Fall 2019 and immediately picked up where he left off. Now going by The Prince, an homage to his New Japan ring name, Balor engaged in a hot feud with Johnny Gargano, picked up big singles victories on NXT TV, and captured the NXT Title in the middle of 2020. Balor had big defenses against Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne before he dropped the strap to Karrion Kross and returned to the main roster.

A little over one year removed from Balor's main roster return, and the Irish superstar is arguably back where he was in 2017 and 2018. Balor came in guns blazing, as he challenged Roman Reigns for his WWE Universal Title, but a wacky loss immediately hurt his momentum. As of this writing, Balor is a key piece of The Judgement Day and is set for an "I Quit" clash with Edge at WWE Extreme Rules next month.

It's unclear exactly what Triple H may have in store for Balor, but it's worth noting that The Prince was treated like royalty when Levesque was booking him in NXT.