More Details on Drew McIntyre's Status, More COVID-19 Cases in WWE's Locker Room

✖

Drew McIntyre popped up via a video package on this week's Monday Night Raw, confirming that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was luckily asymptomatic. The news of his case broke earlier in the day, and Dave Meltzer shed some more light on the situation via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. He stated that McIntyre had only recently tested positive (most likely on Sunday), and that the legends that appeared on last week's Raw during segments with him weren't at risk.

"He tested positive I believe yesterday because everyone has to get tested the day before every show," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "He tested positive on probably Sunday. So the belief is that he didn't have it last Monday because if he had it last Monday then that wouldn't be good because obviously, he was right next to Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart."

Meltzer added that he knows of at least three more WWE wrestlers who have also tested positive, including a member of the SmackDown and NXT roster. Fans were quick to point out that numerous wrestlers competed twice during this week's Raw, indicating that the show was short-staffed.

"I don't know anyone else on Raw that's tested positive, but obviously if you watch the show you can deduct who wasn't there and there's a lot of people not there," he added.

McIntyre used his COVID-19 announcement as an opportunity to campaign for social distancing and wearing masks while in public.

"I wish I could be there with you. But unfortunately, as I'm sure you've heard, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly," McIntyre said. "Don't think you can't catch it because you can. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody. And the only way we're going to be able to stop this thing is by working together. So please, wear your mask, follow social distancing guidelines. It's not just to protect you, it's to protect everyone and their loved ones."

"The Scottish Warrior" also accepted Goldberg's challenge for a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.