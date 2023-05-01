WWE Raw Preview (May 1, 2023): WWE Draft Night Two, More Legends Appearances, Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. On top of being the second night of the 2023 WWE Draft, the event will also serve as the Red Brand's go-home episode for Saturday's Backlash pay-per-view in Puerto Rico. Only one match has been confirmed for the show — Jimmy Uso vs. Matt Riddle — but we'll also get a face-to-face confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar as well as a Miz TV segment featuring one of Raw's newest acquisitions, Shinsuke Nakamura.
The big questions heading into the shown include which stars will be on Raw to start contending for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which champions will wind up on which show (which could determine a few booking decisions for Backlash) and whether or not The Usos and Rhea Ripley will wind up separated from their respective factions (The Bloodline and The Judgment Day). WWE also plans on having a number of legends appear on the show to announce the various draft picks. PWInsider is reporting that "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair will be among that group. Stay tuned for full coverage of the show!
@comicbookwrestling
The #WWEDraft continues tonight! Here are three things to look out for: #wwe #wwetiktok #wwefans #rhearipley #brocklesnar #romanreigns♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose
WWE Draft Night 2 Pool
- Akira Tozawa
- Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)
- Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Baron Corbin
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet
- Brock Lesnar
- Bronson Reed
- Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
- Charlotte Flair
- Dana Brooke
- Elias
- Emma
- Johnny Gargano
- Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
- Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- LA Knight
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
- Nikki Cross
- Piper Niven
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Riddick Moss
- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
- Seth Rollins
- Shotzi
- Tamina
- Tegan Nox
- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)
- The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)
- Trish Stratus
- Xia Li
- Select NXT Superstars
WWE Backlash 2023 Card
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega
- United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed
- Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky
- Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest (San Juan Street Fight)
- Seth Rollins vs. Omos
- Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso