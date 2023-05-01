WWE Raw Preview (May 1, 2023): WWE Draft Night Two, More Legends Appearances, Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar

Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. On top of being the second night of the 2023 WWE Draft, the event will also serve as the Red Brand's go-home episode for Saturday's Backlash pay-per-view in Puerto Rico. Only one match has been confirmed for the show — Jimmy Uso vs. Matt Riddle — but we'll also get a face-to-face confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar as well as a Miz TV segment featuring one of Raw's newest acquisitions, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The big questions heading into the shown include which stars will be on Raw to start contending for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which champions will wind up on which show (which could determine a few booking decisions for Backlash) and whether or not The Usos and Rhea Ripley will wind up separated from their respective factions (The Bloodline and The Judgment Day). WWE also plans on having a number of legends appear on the show to announce the various draft picks. PWInsider is reporting that "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair will be among that group. Stay tuned for full coverage of the show!

WWE Draft Night 2 Pool

Akira Tozawa

Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Elias

Emma

Johnny Gargano

Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

LA Knight

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins

Shotzi

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

Trish Stratus

Xia Li

Select NXT Superstars

WWE Backlash 2023 Card