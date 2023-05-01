WWE Draft 2023: Who Can Be Drafted During Night 2 on WWE Raw?

The 2023 WWE Draft's Night 2 takes place during tonight's Monday Night Raw, featuring a new pool of wrestlers that can be drafted to either brand. One of the big narratives heading into the show are the fates of various factions as the LWO could potentially switch brands and Rhea Ripley and The Usos could wind up on opposite shows from The Judgement Day and Bloodline respectively. There's also a big question about what WWE intends to do with its current champions as Ripley will likely get sent to Raw despite being the SmackDown Women's Champion (setting up another dreaded title swap between her and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who moved to the Blue Brand on Friday), Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn might still be hopping between shows as the unified tag team champions and United States Champion Austin Theory is likely heading to SmackDown now that Intercontinental Champion Gunther is on Raw. Some of these decisions might also influence who wins the three title matches at Backlash this weekend.

Finally, the title picture for WWE's new World Heavyweight Championship will also likely take shape. Seth Rollins is reportedly a frontrunner and his wife, Becky Lynch, is already on Raw so he's likely staying. Other contenders like Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor are also still on the board. Check out the full Night 2 Draft Pool below and stay tuned for full coverage of Raw tonight!

WWE Draft Night 2 Pool

Akira Tozawa

Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Elias

Emma

Johnny Gargano

Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

LA Knight

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins

Shotzi

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

Trish Stratus

Xia Li

Select NXT Superstars

